HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dangerous cold and snow-covered roadways created issues for motorists ahead of a busy holiday weekend of travel. From bursts of heavy snow, slick roadways and strong winds, the Tristate is feeling the aftermath of a rare, multi-hazard Winter storm. Although the storm’s impacts were expected, Tim Troutman with Henderson County Emergency Management says it was almost hard to believe.

“It was amazing to see the temperatures fall from the low to mid 40s to the single digits about 4 hours later,” recalls Troutman.

Despite experiencing a flash freeze along with accumulating snow, many agencies reported little in the way of weather-related incidents, to which Troutman credits early warning.

“The lack of accidents and overall issues was definitely to the reasoning that this was well-forecast,” explains Troutman. “The National Weather Service, the media, emergency management, we all worked together to make sure that everyone was well-notified in advance.”

Troutman also reminds motorists that roadways could remain slick and covered in some areas, and to travel only if absolutely necessary. He also advises those outdoors for any period of time to wear layers, cover as much exposed skin as possible, and take frequent breaks to avoid frostbite.