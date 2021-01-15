Decorative bikes line Evansville’s North Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a way to spread some cheer during trying times is here to stay. If you’ve driven down North Main Street lately, you might have noticed bikes on display near Franklin Street to Columbia Street.

The Northside Business Association and the Jacobsville Area Community Corporation worked together to have nine bikes line the street decking them out in lights and Christmas decorations. Unfortunately, three bikes they purchased for the project were stolen.

“We just wanted something to decorate North Main Street with the pandemic and just maybe something to help people get out to look at and drive around before they went up to G.D. Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and we just wanted something to liven up our little area, our neighborhood,” said Kim Merkel, president of the Jacobsville Area Community Corporation.

This weekend the bicycles will be taken down, painted, and put back out in time for spring.

Merkle says she’s hoping to get enough bikes to stretch from North Main Street to Garvin Park.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)