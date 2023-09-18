EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Leroy’s Tavern in Evansville hosted Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks, his family, and friends as they celebrate the anniversary of his remarkable recovery.

Two years ago, Hicks nearly lost his life when he was shot in the line of duty. Thanks to the support of his friends, family, and the community as a whole, deputy hicks has made a miraculous recovery – and is looking forward to what the future holds.

“People come up to us while we are out and let us know they are praying for us, and continue to love our updates to see how well he’s doing – and that means a lot,” says Tammy Hicks, Deputy Hicks’ wife and biggest supporter.

For his parents, seeing their son beat the odds has strengthened their faith since that unforgettable night.

“We couldn’t have got through it without god – with all of our friends, and this community – we couldn’t have made it through,” says his mother Cindy Hicks.

“It’s so great what he’s been able to do the past two years.Considering where we were two years ago tonight? He’s a walking miracle,” says his father Keith Hicks.

Posey County Deputy Kendel Tieken, who pulled Hicks to safety after he was shot, agrees his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“It’s an absolute miracle. God works in mysterious ways…. It’s surreal that it happened, but it was one of those instances where we experienced it. We got a job to do. You saw what happens; you just do your job. I just went in. I didn’t think about my well being. All I could think about was Bryan on the ground…and he needs our help,” says Tieken.

Deputy Hicks is now able to drive and go to the gym by himself – major steps towards independence that just a short time ago was not thought to have been possible.

“Just being able to drive gives him more motivation, just because he’s becoming more independent,” says Tammy Hicks.

Although Deputy Hicks still deals with complications from aphasia, he remains positive- and Tammy says she is seeing her husband come back more and more each day.

“We still struggle with our speech some – but then there are sometimes where I talk to him on the phone, I’m at work or something, and…I have a conversation with him. I’m like oh my gosh, he’s come so far,” she says.

The Deputy and his wife credit the community’s support for encouraging them through tough times.

“Just the support we have – not only from our friends and family that we know – but from the community,” says Tammy Hicks. “Yes!,” adds Deputy Hicks.

As Hicks continues his unprecedented and inspirational recovery, his wife Tammy wants to make one thing very clear.

“Just never give up if you think somethings not possible – it is,” she says.

Deputy Hicks continues to show improvement every day, and hopes to one day return to the Posey County Sheriff’s Department.