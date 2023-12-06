HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Dig ‘N Roll Indoor Playground will hold their grand opening today, December 6 at 345 Bentee Wes Court in Evansville.

The new indoor playground features a wide variety of play zones including a ball pit obstacle course, indoor sand pit, splash water area, infant & toddler area and more. Dig ‘N Roll also has spaces with parents in mind, with amenities like a lounge area, café and even a private space for breastfeeding mothers.

As part of the grand opening, Dig ‘N Roll will be giving away 50 kids backpacks everyday while supplies last to those that share their Facebook page. They will also hold a Grand Opening Sales that will last until the beginning of the new year. When purchasing gift cards you can receive the following:

Buy $100 you get $115

Buy $200 you get $235

Buy $500 you get $600

Buy $1,000 you get $1,250

Buy $2,000 you get $2,500

Dig ‘N Play is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit, dignroll.com.