HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Nearly five years after the Digital Driver’s License Bill was signed into law in Indiana in 2019, there is still no timeline for their widespread release in Indiana.

An Indiana BMV spokesperson says that they’re still working with several state agencies to find the best solution. Although there is no estimated cost that has been released for the program, BMV officials say that they plan on using some of their existing funds to pay for the new system.

The BMV also says that once a digital system is put in place, Hoosiers will still be able to keep a physical driver’s license.