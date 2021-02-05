Director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport fired after arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Robert Barnett, the executive director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, was terminated Friday. The airport board made the announcement during a special called meeting on Zoom.

Barnett was arrested and charged last week after he allegedly falsely told deputies he was a law enforcement officer. He has since been on leave and his next court hearing is scheduled for April 26. Barnett’s health insurance will be paid until the end of February.

Bob Whitmer, the previous airport director, was hired in the interim. In a prepared statement, Board Chair Madison Silvert said the decision to fire Barnett was difficult and that every person is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)