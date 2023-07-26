GRAYVILLE, Il. (WEHT) – Terrabis, the new cannabis dispensary is Grayville, Illinois, is just a stone’s throw from Indiana – where the plant remains completely illegal. After installing a billboard on I-64 before entering Illinois, the business received a lot of attention – from both advocates and lawmakers, who, were decidedly less enthusiastic.

“It’s ongoing, but I also think a lot of the concern is related to some misunderstandings about cannabis, especially with a lot of the people in Indiana,” says Antonio DeRose, Media Specialist for Terrabis.

The issue was raised by Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot (R – Goshen) due to concerns it could cause confusion for Hoosier residents. The compromise was reached that the billboard would stay up – but now with a disclaimer.

“we are glad we are influencing a state precedent for cannabis advertising in Indiana, and we were happy to comply, so this is something that we did do voluntarily – we weren’t required to do this – but we decided to do it in order to be as collaborative as possible,” says DeRose.

By voluntarily adding the disclaimer, Terrabis says they avoided being legally compelled to do so by legislative action.

“There was some sentiment in the Indiana General Assembly to vote to make a law that would require such a disclaimer… Personally, we don’t think that’s worth the time and money of the taxpayers or the lawmakers in Indiana to force such a law in place,” says DeRose.

Eyewitness News reached out to State Sen. Doriot for comment, but we have not heard back.

Terrabis is hopeful that lawmakers will educate themselves about what they call the potential benefits that legal cannabis could bring.

“There are numerous studies that show cannabis access is associated with reduced rates of opioid use, abuse, and opioid related hospitalizations, traffic fatalities, and deaths. So whether they are coming to our recreational dispensary to purchase these items, they could have a positive impact on the surrounding community,” says Derose.

State Representative Kyle Miller (D – Fort Wayne) says he is encouraging his fellow lawmakers to do more research on the topic, while touting the economic boom it could bring to the state.

“We have the opportunity to look at these states around us, and across the country, that have already done this, and see what’s working, what’s not working from our point of view. We could continue to fund at an even greater level schools, and our municipalities, and a lot of these different services that Hoosiers depend on to a much greater degree,” says Miller.

Terrabis says the billboard on I-64 will be updated with the disclaimer by the end of this week, and more Indiana billboards are in the plans.