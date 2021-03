HANCOCK Co., (WEHT) – An old power plant in Hancock County is starting to come down. The dismantling of the Kenneth Coleman plant just outside of Hawesville started last week. Crews started taking down the Coleman scrubber which will be moved to the Wilson plant in Ohio County. The Coleman plant was idled seven years ago after Big Rivers lost a contract with Century Aluminum to provide electricity to their Hancock County plant.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)