CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Richard Allen was arrested and charged late last month in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. A hearing on whether to unseal documents related to the investigation and the arrest of Allen for the murders is being held today.

The evidence which lead to Allen’s arrest is currently unknown, as the probable cause affidavit has been sealed. Lawyers representing several Indiana media organizations have filed a motion to make that information public.

The motion reads in part, “The public interest is best served by public access to a prosecutor’s basis for filing criminal charges. It is impossible to know what basis the State has alleged to support its Verified Request to Prohibit Public Access to a Court Record because the Motion itself is excluded from public access pending the November 22, 2022 public hearing in this matter. However, it is unlikely that there is any justification to warrant sealing the entire factual basis for charging the Defendant—particularly given the substantial public concern regarding the unsolved and high-profile murder of two minors over five years ago.”

You can read the motion in full here: