HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department is sharing some vital cooking safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. NFPA data shows that unattended cooking was by far the biggest contributor and cooking equipment is involved in roughly half of all house fires.

The NFPA continues to believe that turkey fryers that use cooking oil are not suitable for safe use, even by the most well-informed and cautious consumer. These fryers use a considerable amount of oil at high temperatures and can ignite any oil that is spilled, which runs the risk of injury or property damage. For those who prefer fried turkey, the NFPA recommends finding a professional food establishment such as a grocery store, restaurant or specialty food retailer to prepare the bird; they also recommend looking into buying a fryer that does not use cooking oil.

If frying your turkey is an absolute must, follow these tips:

Turkey fryers should be used outdoors at a safe distance away from any buildings or flammable materials

Never use turkey fryers in a garage or on a wooden deck

Make sure the fryer is on a flat, level surface to reduce the risk of tipping

Never leave the fryer unattended; most fryers do not have thermostat controls

Never let any animals or children near the fryer even when it’s not being used; hot cooking oil can remain dangerous for hours after use

To avoid oil spillover, do not overfill the fryer

When handling pots handles or lids, use well-insulated mitts and potholders. Also consider wearing goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter

Oil and water do not mix; make sure the bird is completely thawed out (the National Turkey Federation recommends thawing it a full 24 hours in the refrigerator before cooking); be careful with marinades

Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.

If a fire breaks out during any cooking, keep a lid handy to put out small pan fires. Never use a portable extinguisher or water to extinguish a grease fire; a portable extinguisher runs the risk of spreading the fire around. In the event of an oven fire, keep the oven door closed and turn off the heat; check your oven and service as needed before using it again. If the fire gets too out of control to handle yourself, get everyone out of the house and contact your local fire department.

Make sure flammable objects stay away from the stovetop. This includes wooden utensils, oven mitts, towels and food packaging. Be sure to keep your stove, burners and oven clean. The NFPA also recommends wearing short, close-fitting or tightly rolled-up sleeves; loose clothing runs the risk of catching fire if it comes into contact with a gas flame or electric burner.

Be sure to also keep children and pets away from any cooking areas. The NFPA recommends the use of a ‘kid-free zone’ of at least 3 feet away. Make sure pets stay away from any nearby surfaces to prevent them from knocking objects into cooking areas.