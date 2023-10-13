HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Downtown Evansville is hosting the 6th annual NoCo Maker’s Market on Sunday, October 15.

The family friendly event will be held on Carpenter Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature a wide variety of vendors, a pumpkin giveaway for kids and will also feature a beer garden and food trucks.

NoCo stands for “North of Court Street” and is an event to celebrate the vibrant maker community that exists in Evansville.

Executive Director of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, Adam Trinkel stopped by to tell us all about the NOCO Maker’s Market, and you can view that interview in the player above.