Drive-by shooting investigation continues, no arrests made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police said no arrests have been made after two people were shot in the 1400 block on Garvin Street Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Nick Winsett said four juveniles and one adult were brought in for questioning but have been released. Police said the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7896.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)