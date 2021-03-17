Driver arrested after high speed chase in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office were involved in pursuit Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Deputies tell Eyewitness News, EPD attempted to stop the driver around 12:45 a.m.

That’s when deputies joined the chase.

Law enforcement were able to deploy stop sticks along Fulton Avenue, which reduced the speed of the chase.

Authorities say the suspect gave up peacefully after deputies broke out one of his vehicle’s windows.

Deputies tell us the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution before being taken to jail.

No officers or deputies were injured during the pursuit.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)