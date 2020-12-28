Driver of suspicious vehicle charged after authorities find no explosives inside

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle on Hwy 231 South in Wilson County and now the driver of the vehicle has been identified and charged.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating reports of a box truck parked at a convenience store.

The box truck was reportedly parked at the Crossroads Market convenience store in Walter Hill in Rutherford County, and it was playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

The driver then drove the truck from Rutherford County into Wilson County where he was stopped by deputies and detained. The truck has since been towed away from the scene and a minor was also found inside the truck.

Residents who live near the area were evacuated.

James Turgeon, 33, of Holly Grove Road near Murfreesboro, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence.

Photo Courtesy WKRN/Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Turgeon made a similar announcement at Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson Pike and Dunaway Chapel Road while church was in service,” Sergeant Steve Craig said.

Detectives also discovered Turgeon allegedly damaged the truck’s speaker system wiring intentionally, resulting in the tampering with evidence charge. He is being booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the case remains under active investigation.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)