Drugs and gun found in student’s vehicle, Henderson County Schools officials say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police officers and Henderson County High School resource officers investigated an incident involving drugs on school grounds. School administrators said they discovered a handgun and drugs in a student’s vehicle upon dismissal on Friday.

Officials said the safety of students and staff is a top priority and immediate and strong disciplinary action in accordance with the board of education policies will be taken. No further comment will be made by the school system because it involves a juvenile, the district said.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)