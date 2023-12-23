HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Bombers announced Saturday that they’ve signed Olivia Pichardo. Pichardo is the first woman ever to play division one baseball.

She plays at Brown University and also for Team USA’s women’s baseball team. Her first game with the Bombers at home will mark the first appearance of a woman in baseball at Historic League Stadium since the filming of “A League of Their Own”.

This comes as the Bombers will be in their first season as the smallest market team in the nationally-renowned Prospect League.