Dubois County Health Department to open Covid Vaccine Clinics to ages 12 and older

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Health Department will host two vaccination clinics administering the PFIZER Vaccine for people 12 and older.

The first dose will be administered Thursday May 20, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 pm.

The second dose scheduled Thursday June 10, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

The second clinic will administer their first dose Monday June 7, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm with the second dose scheduled Monday June 28, 2021 from 1:00 pm -5:00 pm.

This will be a drive-thru clinic located at the Dubois County Health Department on 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

The health department advises using the northside parking lot.

A parent needs to be present for anyone 12–15-years old. A parent is preferred to be present for anyone 16-18 years old.

The only way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is by scheduling an appointment by calling 812-481-7056.

(This story was originally published May 18, 2021)