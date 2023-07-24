JASPER, In. (WEHT) – Hemp extracts are causing debate in Dubois County. Authorities are trying to crack down on an unregulated market that has been thriving for nearly five years.

Several weeks ago, the Dubois County Prosecutor announced her office would consider psychoactive hemp extracts as Schedule I substances – the first county in Indiana to do so.

This could lead to felony charges against businesses selling those products. Brice and Ashley Bennett own the Remedy Center dispensary, and they are dealing with the fallout of this new enforcement.

“It was really confusing for us, because we feel like we have educated ourselves this whole time, with our business as it has grown,” says Ashley Bennett.

On June 29th, the 2nd day of operation at the new Remedy Center store in Jasper location, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office served them with a search warrant, seizing $5,000 in products.

“Everything that they were saying seemed untrue, so we were really confused…ya, really confused,” says Ashley.

“Yeah, and we definitely try to keep up on the laws, the regulations and such. We’ve brushed up on everything we can brush up on ever since this happened, and we feel like we haven’t broken any laws. We’re not really scared of prosecution, but there’s always a chance of that,” says Brice Bennett.

The couple were not charged, and express confidence they are in the right and not breaking the law. They will continue their business as much as they can until these issues are hopefully clarified in a future Farm Bill.

“We decided not to cower to them, because like I said, we feel we didn’t break any laws…this county is treating people unfairly, so we’re not gonna back down to it. And we’re willing to do whatever we can to advocate for cannabis, and hemp, and ya know, all that kind of stuff in general,” says Brice.

Another customer expressed his frustration with the law, saying the hemp products are the perfect medication for his anxiety and depression.

“Honestly, I hadn’t started using anything close to marijuana until this was kinda legalized- and that’s the only reason why I’m able to use it – because I don’t (break the law). And they’re trying to take that away,” says customer Levi Arnold.

Eyewitness News reached out to both the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office as well as Prosecutor’s office, but we have not heard back.