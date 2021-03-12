Dubois County Sheriff’s Office searching for two men charged with failing to register as sex offenders

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find two people wanted for failing to register as sex or violent offenders.

John H. Kempf, 28, with addresses previous in Jasper and possibly Huntingburg, has not complied with his requirements and is currently wanted for a failure to register charge, police said.

Brian P. Tumbleson, 47, with a previous address in Huntingburg, has not complied with his requirements and is currently wanted for a charge of failing to register with a previous conviction for the same offense, police said.

Anyone with information about the location of either of these two men is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522 or your local police agency. All callers can remain anonymous.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)