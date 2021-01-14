Dubois County temporarily halts COVID-19 vaccine appointments

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – There are no more COVID-19 vaccines available until the end of January in Dubois County, but vaccination efforts are about to triple by Monday, January 18.

“The reason why is because we don’t have a vaccine to give right now,” said Shawn Werner, Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director Shawn Werner. He said since supplies are limited, vaccine appointments are strategically spaced out and fill up fast. “These first two weeks, they only gave us 150 doses. That’s all that we had in house.”

They just got a Moderna shipment of 450 doses. By Monday their vaccination efforts will triple, going from 30 vaccines a day to 90.

“And then you have to realize in four weeks from there, we will be doing 900 a week because we have to do that among plus the second doses,” said Werner. He believes his department can handle distributing 900 vaccines per week with proper planning. “We build in a little bit of cushion just because if we open one vial, that means we have to call 10 people in because we don’t want to waste those extra vials.”

Right now the focus is still on vaccinating front line workers and people 70-years-old and older.

“A couple of our residents have already been vaccinated because their families took them out to do that,” said Theresa Wolf from Legacy Living of Jasper. The assisted living facility was anticipating CVS to distribute vaccines to its residents around Christmas, but are now planning on February first, but some are not waiting that long. “Because Dubois County filled up so quickly, we actually had a couple who had appointments elsewhere. Pike County, Orange County too.”

Dubois County health leaders say it’s important to get your booster shot in the same county you go your first shot. The state will send the second doses to counties based on how many first doses they give out.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)