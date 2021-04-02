Duo arrested after selling meth to police, officials say

WEBSTER CO. Ky. (WEHT) – Two people were arrested in Webster County after authorities said they conducted an undercover meth buy. Officers with the Clay Police Department and detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force said they met Andrew “Panda” Classen, 35, and Nicole Causey, 34, at a dollar store and bought eight grams of meth. Later, the two were pulled over and authorities said more meth was found in the vehicle. Detectives said they found a half-ounce of meth, cash and counterfeit bills. Both Classen and Causey are facing charges.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)