EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is hosting its annual legislative preview on January 5 starting at 7:30 a.m. E-REP will be announcing its 2023 Public Policy priorities, and several state senators and representatives will be in attendance, sharing the concerns they plan to address during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The Indiana state legislators invited to attend are:

State Senator Jim Jones

State Senator Vaneta Becker

State Representative Wendy McNamara

Sate Representative Ryan Hatfield

State Representative Matt Hostettler

State Representative Tim O’Brien

State Representative Cindy Ledbetter

The event will take place at the E-REP office at Innovation Pointe, 318 Main Street, Suite 400 in Downtown Evansville.