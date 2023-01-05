EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is hosting its annual legislative preview on January 5 starting at 7:30 a.m. E-REP will be announcing its 2023 Public Policy priorities, and several state senators and representatives will be in attendance, sharing the concerns they plan to address during the 2023 Legislative Session.
The Indiana state legislators invited to attend are:
- State Senator Jim Jones
- State Senator Vaneta Becker
- State Representative Wendy McNamara
- Sate Representative Ryan Hatfield
- State Representative Matt Hostettler
- State Representative Tim O’Brien
- State Representative Cindy Ledbetter
The event will take place at the E-REP office at Innovation Pointe, 318 Main Street, Suite 400 in Downtown Evansville.