HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Crews in Posey County were on the scene of a crash on Highway 62 West near the intersection of Sand Road.

According to dispatch, at around 2:00 a.m. a call came in of a car and semi that had crashed in the area. Black Township Fire & Rescue reported on their Facebook page that the highway was closed in that area, and drivers could detour to Mackey Ferry Road.

Dispatch has since told us that the highway has reopened.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.