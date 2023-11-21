HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Franklin is currently closed following a hit and run early this morning.

A truck hit a utility pole around 2:00 a.m., causing the pole to snap. As a result, several hundred businesses and homes were without power for about an hour.

Most of those customers who experienced the outage were back online around 3:00 a.m. and according to EPD, the suspect’s vehicle was found a short time after the incident, but they have yet to find the driver.

Eyewitness News will update with new information as it becomes available.