HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- At around 3:30 a.m. today, Evansville fire crews were called to the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville on old Henderson Road.

Eyewitness News crew arrived on the scene to find firefighters putting water on what appeared to be a camper that had burned to the ground, and according to our chief photographer, fire fire also appeared to have spread to a tree nearby.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.