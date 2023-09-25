HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Newburgh family was forced from their home early this morning due to a fire. The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Ironwood Drive.

According to fire officials who were on the scene, it appears that the fire started up in the garage and worked its way up the side of the home to the attic. Most of the damage from the fire was contained to the garage and exterior of the home.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.