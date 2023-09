HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An early morning fire in Owensboro left a house engulfed in flames.

According to dispatch, the fire was reported at around 3:00 a.m. today on Eastland Drive. When fire crews arrived, they said that there was an active fire at the home. Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and all occupants of the home were able to make it out without any injuries.

Officials have yet to determine a cause for the fire.