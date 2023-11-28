HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Authorities are investigating an early morning police chase in Warrick County that ended at state road Sixty-Six and Wyntree Drive.

The pursuit began just over an hour ago, and initial reports indicate that the driver of a van kept doing u-turns up and down Sixty-six.

Deputies were able to eventually stop the vehicle at Wyntree Drive, and an ambulance was called to the scene. The ambulance then left the scene with lights an sirens going off.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.