HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Polling places will be open on election day, November 7. Early voting begins today in Vanderburgh County and if you would like to vote early, there are some options to consider.

Some voters may meet the requirements for absentee-by-mail voting. In order to absentee vote by mail, voters must meet some requirements such as being scheduled to work for the entire 12 hours that polls are open, having a disability, or another specific reasonable expectation to be absent from the county on Election Day for the entire 12 hours that polls are open. You can find a full list of eligibility requirements here. Absentee voters will be asked to provide one of the following numbers on a ballot: Indiana Drivers License number, Indiana Identification Card number, Unique voter Identification Number, the last 4 digits of a social security number or a copy of a government issued Photo ID such as a drivers license, BMV ID card or passport. In order to vote by mail, you must complete and submit a one-page application before or on Monday, October 26, 2023 to your county Clerk’s office. That application can be found here.

The next option is through the use of the travel board. The travel board consist of two poll workers, one from each major party that will bring a ballot to you house, assist in filling out if needed, and then return it to election officials to be counted. You may be eligible to use the travel board if you are experiencing an illness or injury, are caring for a person who will be confined at home on Election Day, or are voter with a disability who’s polling place is not accessible. In order to use the travel board, you must complete and submit a one-page application to your county clerk’s office by noon on Monday, November 6, 2023. That application can be found here.

The final and most common option for early voting in Indiana is Absentee-in-person voting. This method of casting a ballot is available from October 11, 2023 to November 6, 2023, and all registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person with a valid photo ID. Below is a list of locations and hours for absentee-in-person voting for Vanderburgh County.