VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – 5 public library locations will be open to voters beginning today. Early voting at Central Library, North Park Library, McCollough Library, Oaklyn Library, and Red Bank Library will continue through November 4.

More information on the early voting can be found on the Vanderburgh County website and details on voting locations and hours can be found here.

Library locations will not serve as polling places on election day, which is November 8.