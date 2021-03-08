Easterseals adds incentive for last-minute raffle ticket sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With two-thirds of the original 3,000 tickets still unsold as of Monday for the upcoming All Ca$h Raffle, Easterseals has added an incentive to encourage last-minute ticket purchases. Anyone purchasing a $100 ticket AND saying the word “HOPE” on Tues., March 9 or Wed., March 10 will be entered for a chance to win SIX extra tickets in the final drawing. Easterseals is referring to Tuesday and Wednesday as “Hope Days” because ticket proceeds will fund early education and therapy that gives hope for independence to local children and adults with disabilities.

Easterseals “ALL CA$H Raffle” tickets are available 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (CST) on both “Hope Days”. Tickets are available by phone using debit card or bank account information by calling 812-437-2600. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center (3701 Bellemeade Ave., Evansville) with cash, check or a debit card. Credit cards are not accepted. The entry deadline to purchase tickets in the Easterseals “ALL CA$H Raffle” is 5 p.m. Wed., March 10.

Tickets may be purchased by individuals or groups (age 18 or older). The drawing is scheduled for about noon, Fri., March 12 and is not open to the public due to health precautions. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

The raffle will award three large cash prizes: one prize of $50,000; one prize of $25,000; and one prize of $10,000.

“ALL CA$H Raffle” proceeds help provide early education and therapy services for children and adults with disabilities at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, which serves almost 5,000 individuals from a 30-county area. This year’s goal is still to surpass last year’s results and sell all 3,000 tickets to fund life-changing services for local people with disabilities.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)