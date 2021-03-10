Easterseals postpones Friday’s cash raffle, extends ticket purchase deadline

EVANSVILLE, Ind.(WEHT) – With only 1,129 of its 3,000 raffle tickets sold as of Tuesday, officials at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center have postponed the “ALL CA$H Raffle” drawing that was originally scheduled for Friday.

The new ALL CA$H Raffle entry deadline is 5 p.m. March 24. The raffle will award one grand prize of $50,000; one 2nd prize of $25,000; and one 3rd prize of $10,000. Three winners will be selected in the drawing, officials said. Tickets are $100 each and will continue to be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Wed., March 24 by calling 812-437-2600 or visiting the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Ave. Tickets may be purchased by individuals or by groups.

Easterseals is announcing a new incentive to encourage sales during the extension period. For each ticket purchased from March 11 through March 24, the buyer will be entered in the “Extended Deadline” offer for the chance to win five additional tickets.

ALL CA$H Raffle proceeds help provide early education and therapy services at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center for children and adults with disabilities. The nonprofit organization serves almost 5,000 people from a 30-county area of southwestern Indiana, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)