Educators learn mental health support strategies

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Before school starts in Daviess County, teachers across the Bluegrass state are training to meet the mental health needs of students and families.

Daviess County Public Schools had their ‘Rise Up for Resilience’ mental health forum Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center. It gave strategies and support for educators to help students who are returning to full in-person learning starting next week.

“A lot of kids, maybe, haven’t been in school for a while, even though they’ve been on and off with the hybrid model. But we want to be able to have everything in place to support our staff and our students coming back, and our families,” said Daviess County Public Schools Social Worker Christina Dalton.

About 500 educators from across the state attended Tuesday’s conference.