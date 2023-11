EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Evansville dispatch officials confirm that crews are currently on the scene of a fire in the 13000 block of North Green River Road and State Road 57.

Dispatch says the call for this fire came in at 7:13 p.m. Officials closed State Road 57 for roughly an hour as they responded.

Officials tell our crew on the scene that the fire was at the back of the building and was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.