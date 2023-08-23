HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Following an announcement by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), temporary licenses to open a sportsbook have been approved for a number of Kentucky racetracks and their satellite facilities, with retail opening on September 7.
The following racetracks have been granted Operator Licenses:
- Churchill Downs, Louisville
- Derby City Gaming, Louisville
- Ellis Park, Henderson
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg
- Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
- The Red Mile, Lexington
- Turfway Park, Florence
Nine service providers have also been approved, 8 of which will operate mobile applications in Kentucky. Kambi was approved as a service provider for retail operations only. Beginning on September 28 Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports, DraftKings, Fanatics, Fanduel and Penn Sports Interactive will be able to operate a mobile sports wagering application.
The following were approved operator licenses with satellite facilities coming soon:
- Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville
- Ellis Park, coming soon to Owensboro
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland
Governor Beshear also announced a timeline with key dates for sports wagering to open in Kentucky:
- Monday, August 28: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications.
- Thursday, September 7: Wagerers can deposit money into their pre-registered mobile accounts with approved mobile applications.
- Thursday, September 7: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at a licensed retail facility.
- Thursday, September 28: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers.