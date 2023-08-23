HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Following an announcement by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), temporary licenses to open a sportsbook have been approved for a number of Kentucky racetracks and their satellite facilities, with retail opening on September 7.

The following racetracks have been granted Operator Licenses:

  • Churchill Downs, Louisville
  • Derby City Gaming, Louisville
  • Ellis Park, Henderson
  • The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
  • The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg
  • Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
  • Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
  • The Red Mile, Lexington
  • Turfway Park, Florence

Nine service providers have also been approved, 8 of which will operate mobile applications in Kentucky. Kambi was approved as a service provider for retail operations only. Beginning on September 28 Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports, DraftKings, Fanatics, Fanduel and Penn Sports Interactive will be able to operate a mobile sports wagering application.

The following were approved operator licenses with satellite facilities coming soon:

  • Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville
  • Ellis Park, coming soon to Owensboro
  • Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland

Governor Beshear also announced a timeline with key dates for sports wagering to open in Kentucky:

  • Monday, August 28: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications.
  • Thursday, September 7: Wagerers can deposit money into their pre-registered mobile accounts with approved mobile applications.
  • Thursday, September 7: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at a licensed retail facility.
  • Thursday, September 28: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers.