HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Following an announcement by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), temporary licenses to open a sportsbook have been approved for a number of Kentucky racetracks and their satellite facilities, with retail opening on September 7.

The following racetracks have been granted Operator Licenses:

Churchill Downs, Louisville

Derby City Gaming, Louisville

Ellis Park, Henderson

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg

Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove

The Red Mile, Lexington

Turfway Park, Florence

Nine service providers have also been approved, 8 of which will operate mobile applications in Kentucky. Kambi was approved as a service provider for retail operations only. Beginning on September 28 Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports, DraftKings, Fanatics, Fanduel and Penn Sports Interactive will be able to operate a mobile sports wagering application.

The following were approved operator licenses with satellite facilities coming soon:

Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville

Ellis Park, coming soon to Owensboro

Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland

Governor Beshear also announced a timeline with key dates for sports wagering to open in Kentucky: