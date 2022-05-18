EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – With horses now at Ellis Park, racing season is coming quick but before the horses come down the straight away the park says it is focused on making some of the renovations they promised.

Jeff Inman, general manager for Ellis Park says the park has 11 million dollars budgeted for improvements.

“When we came in we did make a number of commitments to Kentucky and the local Henderson area,” Iman explained. “With COVID, we had to put those plans to the side so with us regaining funding there’s a lot that we plan to do.”

Repairs will also be made to the grand stand ceilings, improvements to the back side of the track, the tote board in the infield, safety improvements and much more.

Another major improvement that will take place is extending the turf track which will allow for more horses to run.

After speaking with customers at the park, Inman and his staff say there one one improvement many patrons wanted to see made.

“We’ve talked to our customers here at Ellis Park and they tell us what they’re happy and unhappy about and one source of unhappiness has been the sound system in the grandstand its been totally inadequate,” Inman said. “We are totally rebuilding our audio system for the grandstands.”

The new sound system will be completed by July 8th in time for racing season. Something Ellis Park director of racing operations Jeff Hall says is great for everyone.

“Not only for the patrons but with the improvements and things that we’re doing on the backside it’s excitement for the horsemen,” Hall said. “It’s excitement for the owners and the trainers and I think this fills over to the patrons.”

For the staff they say they’re just as excited as they hope everyone else with be with the improvements, but to combine that with horse racing makes things even better.

“I just look forward to this every year,” Hall said. “I look forward to like yesterday when we opened up the track and really looking forward to starting the live meets.”