Ellis Park employees pleased about passage of HHR bill

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s a bill that could save many race tracks across the state of Kentucky including Ellis Park. Many tracks thought they were in danger of closing down when the Kentucky Supreme Court threw a wrench in historic horse racing. But Senate Bill 120 will eliminate this hazard.

The general manager of Ellis Park said he’s in a very good mood and thinks this bill will really save the industry, which has been a huge staple here in the state of Kentucky. The Supreme Court’s ruling of last year put a freeze on historical horse racing at racetracks. Ellis Park’s general manager Jeff Inman said a lot of their revenue comes from HHR and this bill helps fix any flaws and solidifies HHR. And as a result, they’ll be taking revenue to put towards expansions at Ellis Park.

“We have eight million dollars going into the track and the grandstands. We’re going to plan the expansion of our clubhouse and other amenities such as the parking lot and designs. We’re going to give this place a really good makeover and make Ellis Park a place to be really proud of again,” Inman said.

Employees said they’re working to try and get spectators back in the stands safely this summer too for races and are very excited for the future of Ellis Park. They said the bill now sits with the governor for a signature.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)