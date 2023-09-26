HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Empowerment Academy is inviting the public to join them for an open house event at 1606 Ohio Street in Owensboro on September 26.

The open house will feature a grab-and-go style lunch beginning at 12 p.m. for $10, and participants will be served by Gavin Roberts from the Kentucky Farm Bureau.

The event will also feature talks from the Empowerment Academy’s board members as they share information on the mission and values of the organization. There will also be a featured speaker, Colt Graves who will share what the Empowerment Academy means to him.

The open house will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.