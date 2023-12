HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

According to EPD, 35-year old Tiffini Meriweather was last seen on November 14. Police have not given her last known location, but they say she likely looks different that this photo, as she was last known to have purple hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact EPD at 812-435-6232.