EPD investigate Friday night shooting on Brentwood Drive

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Brentwood Drive. The shooting was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Friday, officials said.  American Medical Response, Inc. and firefighters were called to the scene.

Police said one man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately available. One person was detained.

Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories