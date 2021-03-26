EPD investigate Friday night shooting on Brentwood Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Brentwood Drive. The shooting was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Friday, officials said. American Medical Response, Inc. and firefighters were called to the scene.

Police said one man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately available. One person was detained.

Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)