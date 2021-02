EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is investigating the death of a person who died in a snowboarding accident this week. Eric Daniel Gourieux, 32, of Evansville, died Thursday of injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident on Monday in Evansville, according to Steve Lockyear, Vanderburgh County Coroner. Gourieux died at Deaconess Midtown shortly before 2 p.m.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)