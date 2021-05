EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrested a man they believe stabbed a woman Friday morning.

Police were sent to the 600 block of Chandler Avenue.

Police said a woman told them 50-year-old Anthony Bellamy stabbed her.

Police said she was bleeding from her face and left hand.

Bellamy was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

(This story was originally published May 8, 2021)