EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man showed up to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with multiple stab wounds on Saturday afternoon.

According to EPD, the man was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue any charges.

Police said the case will be closed because the victim did not want to move forward.

(This story was originally published on May 1, 2021)