EPD officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An officer with the Evansville Police Department was arrested and charged Wednesday after police investigated a domestic violence incident, officials announced. Jamarius Dontae Ward, 33, was charged with two felonies, including domestic violence.



Ward was booked at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center. EPD will host a news briefing Thursday at the C.K. Newsome Center to give further details, police said. A mugshot of Ward was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)