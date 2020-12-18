EPD officer says person tried to resell free toy

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – One officer is voicing his anger after learning at least one person is trying to resell toys received at Wednesday’s Evansville Police Department toy giveaway.

Police officers with the help from Indiana Pacers Sports and Entertainment handed out several toys outside the Civic Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, officers and volunteers stood outside from six 6 p.m. until nearly 3. a.m. as vehicles were lined up on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Some waited in line for several hours. Officer Phil Smith said he learned Thursday at least one person who picked up free toys last night had listed it for sale online.

“To wake up and see that someone on Facebook Marketplace trying to sell stuff for profit it’s very disheartening, frustrating, and angering quite frankly,” he said.

Smith posted a message on Facebook calling out the person reselling the toy. Smith said some people were not even able to get a toy and called the person’s act “classless” especially since not every kid was able to get the toy they wanted.

“The frustration for waiting in line that long four, five six hours in some cases, and then to come up short and then to see someone’s kind of taking the process and not doing what’s in the spirit of the process, it kind of rubs you the wrong way,” said Officer Smith.

One person, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was going to take her kids to EPD’s toy giveaway but reconsidered so people who truly needed the toys could have them.

“People like him take advantage of the community and it makes it harder for the people who are really at a disadvantage to get anything,” said the anonymous community member. “He took advantage of the situation.”

Evansville’s Salvation Army has been hard at work giving out toys, they said reselling toys is something all charities see but they try to prevent it.

“We’ve been told from different retail stores to draw lines vertically through the barcodes. So we do that to try to avoid resell toys and we also get to share our list of families we are serving with all the other charities in town so we make sure that people aren’t double dipping,” said Jada Smith, the Social Services Coordinator for Evansville’s Salvation Army.

There are several charities, including Evansville’s Salvation Army, who have help available for those who need it. They aren’t turning anyone away.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

