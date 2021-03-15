EPD: One hurt in South Denby Avenue apartment shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apartment shooting that had officers called to the scene early Monday.

EPD said it happened at 1:30 a.m. on South Denby Avenue when three people inside an apartment got into an argument.

A EPD sergeant said the argument ended with one person being shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

As of Monday morning, police were still questioning witnesses and possible suspects, but no arrests were made.

