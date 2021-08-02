EPD prepares for National Night Out

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Evansville Police Department, and several other organizations, are preparing for a National Night Out, an event that happens on the first Tuesday of August every year. It’s a way for community members to build a relationship with law enforcement agencies, local organizations and even your neighbors.

On Monday EPD hosted Breakfast in the Courtyard at 9:00 AM to kick off the event. Tuesday National Night Out will be from 6:00 PM until 8:30 PM at the CK Newsome Center.

There will be free food, drinks and games.

