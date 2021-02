EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to a Taco Bell restaurant on Green River Road in Evansville at about 9:15 p.m. Monday after a report of a man with a gun. Police on scene said a man was seen waving the gun around and was in violation of a protective order. After a brief standoff, the suspect was taken into custody. There were no injuries, police said.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)