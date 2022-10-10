EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired.

According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. The caller stated that she saw a male subject with a gunshot wound to the leg limping towards her home, and three other subjects running southbound towards Walmart.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the victim until the scene was secure for EFD and AMR to enter.

The victim states that he was walking home when three men dressed in all black and wearing ski masks jumped him. The suspects demanded money and his car keys. When the victim stated he did not have anything to give them, the subjects shot him and ran away.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.