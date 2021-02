EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for a man who attempted to break into Hartke Insurance just before midnight Wednesday. After several minutes of trying to pry the door open, he kicked it in, cracking the glass. He then left the area after he couldn’t get inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s detective office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)